MURRAY — With their longest win streak of the season at four, the Murray State Racers (12-9, 9-7) meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-16, 4-12) today in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Racers have won six of their last seven games and have jumped into a tie of fifth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings as the OVC Tournament is clearly in view now, less than two weeks away. The Racers wrap up their final regular season home games this week when EIU and SIUE visit The Bank and then go on the road next week for games at Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State. With four games remaining, the Racers are playing well with a rising confidence level.
In his 30th season, the “Voice of the Racers” and now a Murray State Hall of Famer, Neal Bradley is on the call again for the 2019-20 season. Former MSU assistant coach Kenny Roth provides analysis. All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Online streaming video is supplied by ESPN+.
How to fix a slow OVC start?
The last time the Racers and Panthers met was Jan. 7. MSU was cruising along with a 13-point lead with 13:40 remaining at Lantz Arena. EIU rallied with a 16-0 run off four-straight Racer turnovers and won the game 74-68. MSU was 1-4 in the OVC and staggered home in search of solutions for what was ailing them. They weren’t making shots and turning the ball over to the opponent among the worst in the nation. What Coach Matt McMahon, his staff and most importantly, the Racers’ players have done since is quite remarkable. Here we are 40 days later and the Racers are one of the hottest teams in the conference having won 8-of-11 games. During those 11 games, the Racers are shooting 49% from the field (308-of-627), while limiting opponents to 41% (243-of-585). MSU has made 34 more 3-pointers than opponents (106-to-72), while shooting 39% and holding opponents to 30%. The Racers have nearly a four-rebound edge per game and they have an assist average of 62%. The Racers have reduced their turnovers per game from 17.0 to 10.7. Yes, the slow start cost the Racers a chance to win a fourth-straight OVC regular season title, but now they are in position to finish strong and make a run at the tournament championship in March.
Racers in national rankings
In the season as a whole, not only have the Racers overcome a slow start, they are performing at a high level in a few NCAA D-I stat lines. MSU is sixth in the nation with a team field goal percentage of 51 percent and they’re 12th with 17.4 assists per game. The Racers have climbed into the top-30 (28th) in defending the 3-point line as teams are hitting only 30 percent against them. The Racers are also in the top-50 nationally in defensive rebounding, 3-point percentage and assist-turnover ratio.
MSU’s dynamic duo - Brown and Williams
There is no doubt, when Tevin Brown and KJ Williams are playing at an All-OVC level, the Racers can be one of the top teams in the league. And they are. In the last three games with SEMO, UTM and SIUE, Williams and Brown are scoring just under 40 points per game. Williams is a monster on the boards grabbing 12.3 rebounds and Brown is a monster from beyond the 3-point line in hitting 60 percent (15-of-25). Having seen Brown join the MSU 1000-Point Club in December, now it’s Williams’ turn. He enters the week with 985 points and is set to become the 48th member of the group.
