DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. — A rainy morning and afternoon kept the Murray State men’s golf team from playing their final round at the Gulf Coast Collegiate at the Diamondhead Country Club in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
That means the final scores revert back to where the teams were at the start of the day, through 36 holes. MSU’s Avery Edwards had scores of 70-79=149 for an 11th place finish, while teammate Connor Coombs was in 32nd place on scores of 74=81=155. Austin Knight placed 42nd after rounds of 77-80=157 and Walker Beck had scores of 82-90=172 and finished 63rd. Quinn Eaton carded a 76 in the first round, but injury forced him out in the second round. He came back in the third round to card a 76. Tyler Powell played the event as an individual and placed 38th on scores of 79-77=156.
Playing Diamondhead’s Pine Course, the Racers carded scores of 297-330=627 for a spot in 10th place in the field of 12 teams
Next up for the Racers is the Benbow Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla. (March 8-10).
