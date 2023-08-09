Hardy header

Murray State's Mary Hardy (white uniform) heads the ball away from UT Chattanooga's Hannah Opie (5) Tuesday afternoon during a women's soccer exhibition match at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray State is still more than a week from officially opening the 2023 soccer season but it had its first action against a team other than itself on Tuesday with an exhibition friendly at Cutchin Field.

UT Chattanooga was the guest for the afternoon and spotted the Racers a halftime lead before coming back with a strong second half that resulted in the equalizing goal and a 1-1 final score. Murray State will have one more friendly (a soccer term for a match that does not count on a team’s seasonal record) on Saturday when it travels to Evansville, Indiana to face a Southern Indiana program that was one of the replacements for the Racers when they left the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of last season.

