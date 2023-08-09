MURRAY — Murray State is still more than a week from officially opening the 2023 soccer season but it had its first action against a team other than itself on Tuesday with an exhibition friendly at Cutchin Field.
UT Chattanooga was the guest for the afternoon and spotted the Racers a halftime lead before coming back with a strong second half that resulted in the equalizing goal and a 1-1 final score. Murray State will have one more friendly (a soccer term for a match that does not count on a team’s seasonal record) on Saturday when it travels to Evansville, Indiana to face a Southern Indiana program that was one of the replacements for the Racers when they left the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of last season.
As for Tuesday’s lunchtime special at Cutchin Field, it was a tale of two halves with the host Racers — a year removed from reaching the title match of The Valley Tournament — got the best of the action in the first half. While both teams did have four shots, it was the Racers having the more serious threats and more of them with six corner kicks. That pressure eventually led to Ava Roberson’s semi-breakaway goal off a pass from Chloe Barnthouse with less than 10 minutes left before halftime and a 1-0 Racer lead.
However, the Mocs turned the tables in the second half, outshooting Murray State by an 8-1 margin and owning a 4-0 edge in corners. The Racers managed to hold the lead deep into the half before Birna Johannsdottir scored with about 10 minutes left.
