MURRAY — It does not take Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson long to realize that this weekend’s series with Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State poses potential challenges.
All she has to do is look at who the Lady Tigers have played.
“Well, they won a series with (Eastern Illinois) and they beat (preseason OVC runner-up) Austin Peay, so that piques our interest right there,” said Amundson of an EIU team that won its three-game series with her Racers and a Peay team Murray State did sweep in a two-game set but in two very close games. “We’re going to have to show up and play Racer softball.”
So far, “Racer softball” has been pretty darn impressive. That EIU series loss is the only one so far as the Racers enter this weekend in sole possession of first place in the conference. The TSU series starts with a single game at 4 p.m. today at Racer Field, followed by a doubleheader set for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday.
The Racers are 27-11, while TSU enters at 12-27 and 3-11 in OVC play.
Amundson has been coaching at Murray State since the program began in 2010 and is in her 10th year as head coach. As far as this late in the season, the Racers’ 11-3 conference mark is the best in the history of the program.
It has not been by accident, Amundson said.
“These ladies have worked really, really hard since we first got here in August to ourselves in a good position and it’s coming to fruition, so we’re pleased with the way things have gone until now,” she said, pointing to her team’s mental game as perhaps the biggest key to success so far this season. “We talk a lot about not riding waves of high or low. If something goes right, then, that’s awesome but it’s on to the next pitch or the next play, It’s the same thing if something goes bad.
“They’re doing a really good job of saying, ‘OK, this was a success or failure, let’s go to the next thing.”
The Racers’ last two OVC series seemed to define that mentality. Almost two weeks ago, Murray State had its worst showing in a conference series, dropping two out of three games against EIU in Charleston, Illinois. That left Murray State tied with always-tough Belmont for first place after the Bruins lost two out of three to UT Martin in Martin, Tennessee.
On the Bruins’ home field this past weekend, the Racers took two of three and returned home to Murray in sole possession of first place. A big reason for the success has been the performance of leadoff hitter Logan Braundmeier and cleanup stick Gracie Osbron, a product of nearby Henry County High School (Paris, Tenn.), who spent her first 1 1/2 collegiate years at Southeastern Conference powerhouse Tennessee.
At Belmont, Braundmeier and Osbron were a combined 14-of-23 with 12 RBIs. They combined for eight in one game alone, the Racers’ 10-1 win in Game 1 in Nashville as Osbron had two home runs, including a grand slam.
“They’re on fire,” Amundson said. “Logan has been huge for us in the leadoff and her numbers are actually kind of interesting (.392 batting average, 31 RBIs, a nation-leading 21 doubles and six homers) but she’s finding ways to get on base.
“Then, there’s Gracie in our 4 spot (batting .376 with a team-high 34 RBIs and a team-high seven homers) and that’s what you ask of a kid in the 4 spot. She’s finding ways to score runs and put the ball in play and they’re both having a good time and seeing the ball really well right now.”
Murray State’s defense, for the most part, is not having work incredibly hard, thanks to the effort of pitcher Hannah James, who has already earned the OVC Pitcher of the Week honor four times. She is 13-4 in the circle with a 1.51 ERA and 146 strikeouts. Teams are batting .179 against her.
“She’s just pitching really mature right now and not letting anything get too big,” Amundson said of how James seems to epitomize her earlier observation of how the team stays at an even keel emotionally. “She doesn’t ride waves very often and I think that’s something that makes her good. She’s not super emotional but she’s super competitive.”
Saturday will also feature a pair of special promotions. Girl Scouts will be honored with an Easter Egg hunt in the outfield scheduled for between games.
