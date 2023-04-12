NASHVILLE — In a battle of two former rivals in one conference who seem headed toward the same type of relationship in their new conference, Murray State and Belmont fell into the mother of pitching duels Tuesday afternoon in softball.
Now in their first seasons as members of the Missouri Valley Conference, after doing battle for several years in the Ohio Valley Conference, the two squads played their second game in Valley play and were able to score one run between them as only three batters even were able to reach base.
In the end, though, it was one swing of the bat from Murray State’s Lily Fischer that tipped the scale. Fischer’s solo home run in the top of the 10th inning provided all of the scoring as the Racers took a 1-0 win, making them 2-0 against the Bruins this season with both wins coning in extra innings. The Racers are now 26-14 overall and 10-4 in The Valley, tied for third with Southern Illinois.
Murray State hurler Hannah James gave up her only hit of the day in the bottom for the 10th after she not only no-hit Belmont (21-15, 7-6 in The Valley) for the first nine frames but did not allow a single baserunner — a perfect game. This comes on the heels of James’ second-career perfect game at Murray State on Saturday in a five-inning win against Valparaiso in Murray.
Tuesday, James struck out 13 batters with no walks.
The effort of Belmont starter Maya Johnson must not be overlooked as she went nine innings and had 20 strikeouts.
