Jones

Murray State offensive lineman D.J.Jones (78) has received Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference status from Phil Steele Magazine.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

CLEVELAND — Five Murray State football players have earned preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors from the nationally recognized media outlet Phil Steele Magazine. 

Offensive linemen DJ Jones and Jacob Frye earned second-team and fourth-team honors, respectively, while fellow offensive playmaker Taylor Shields also earned a fourth-team nod. On the defensive side, Cade Shupperd picked up third-team honors and Cody Goatley was named to the fourth team.

