CLEVELAND — Five Murray State football players have earned preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors from the nationally recognized media outlet Phil Steele Magazine.
Offensive linemen DJ Jones and Jacob Frye earned second-team and fourth-team honors, respectively, while fellow offensive playmaker Taylor Shields also earned a fourth-team nod. On the defensive side, Cade Shupperd picked up third-team honors and Cody Goatley was named to the fourth team.
Both Jones and Frye were pillars of the MSU offensive front, starting all 11 games for the Racers in 2022 as Frye has started 29 consecutive games for the Racers and picked up All-Conference second-team honors a season ago.
Shields returns to the Racers with 465 receiving yards last season to lead the team along with 22 catches and a team-high 21.1 yards per catch as he earned All-Conference second team last season.
Goatley and Shupperd return as anchors of the Murray State defense as Goatley earned All-Conference Newcomer team honors and Shupperd was named All-Conference second team in 2022. The linebacker pairing combined for 99 tackles, six sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss.
The Racers get their season underway on Sept. 2nd hosting Presbyterian at 6 p.m.
