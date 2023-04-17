Fletcher

Murray State's Meghan Fletcher glides over the bar Friday at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track in Murray.

 BEN NICHOLS/ For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY —Murray State track and field’s Meghan Fletcher highlighted a home dual meet against Austin Peay on Friday.

Fletcher won the high jump, breaking the school’s 42-year-old with a 1.79m jump. The previous school record was 1.78m, set by Alison Manley in 1981.

