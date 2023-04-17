MURRAY —Murray State track and field’s Meghan Fletcher highlighted a home dual meet against Austin Peay on Friday.
Fletcher won the high jump, breaking the school’s 42-year-old with a 1.79m jump. The previous school record was 1.78m, set by Alison Manley in 1981.
With her performance, Fletcher is 16th in the nation and first in the Southeast Region and Missouri Valley Conference.
The Racers took this dual meet as an opportunity to compete at home.
“We had a few athletes run in events for the first time this year and they took advantage of the home venue and great weather,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. n
“Fletch breaking the school record in the high jump was the highlight, but other people did an amazing job.”
