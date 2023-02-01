Murray State's Meghan Fletcher inches over the bar to set a new school record in the high jump Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite at Louisville.

 Adit Wratsangka/ Murray State Athletics

LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. 

Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.

