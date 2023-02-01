LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville.
LOUISVILLE — Murray State track and field wrapped up its weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville.
Racer Meghan Fletcher highlighted the meet weekend with a school-record performance in the high jump.
Fletcher placed fourth by clearing the 1.75m (5’8.75”) mark, matching the school’s 34-year-old record. She made a 0.02m improvement from her previous personal best mark. With her performance, Fletcher currently leads the Missouri Valley Conference in the high jump.
“Meghan had a great series of jumps in the high jump, was clean up to 1.70m meters, making each on her height on her first attempt in a stacked field,” said assistant coach Kelsey Riggins. “She continues to become a student of the event and that paid off today clearing 1.75m.”
Kayla Bell highlighted the track portion of the event for the Racers, placing third and running the second-fastest 800m in program history. She clocked a time of 2:08.17, shaving three seconds off her previous personal best time, and is 0.23 seconds off the school record (2:07.94) set by Nina Fundernuk in 1989.
“As we hoped the energy from (Friday) carried over to (Saturday),” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “We have a month to iron out a few things and I think we will be ready to enter the MVC meet ready to go. The weekend was encouraging so overall it was a win on many levels.
“As we usually do with our schedule we really like to load up the back half of the season with some very competitive meets. This meet really is the beginning of that stretch.”
On Day 1, Faith Bostick provided the highlight with a third-place finish in the 60m dash. She posted a time of 7.43 seconds, making her the third fastest Racers ever to run the race. That put Bostick 0.02 seconds away from the school record (7.41) set by Tamdra Lawrence in 2019.
Rachel Hagans came in sixth in the long jump with a 5.96m (19’6.75”) mark.
“It’s great to see Rachel and Faith make a final, with Faith coming away with the all-time third fastest time in the program,” said Kiesler.
The Racers travel back to Louisville this weekend for an event hosted by Bellarmine. They are less than a month away from The Valley Championships.
Top-10 Results
Third: Faith Bostick, 60m dash (7.43)
Sixth : Amirr Evans, 800m dash (2:11.38)
Sixth: Rachel Hagans, long jump (5.96m)
Seventh: 4x400m relay team …Yanez, Hagans, Evans, Bell (3:48.01)
