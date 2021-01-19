PITTSBURG, Kan. — Murray State track & field athletes Meghan Fletcher, Jenna Pauly, Jessikha Ribeiro and Anna Vollet competed in the pentathlon to open their indoor season at the Boo Rogers Combine Events in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Senior Ribeiro finished fifth with 3117 points, leading her teammates sophomores Jenna Pauly (2900 points) and Meghan Fletcher (2786 points), who finished eighth and tenth, respectively. Anna Vollet competed in the 60m hurdles and the high jump but was a DNF on the day.
In the first event, the 60m hurdles, Ribeiro finished fourth with a time of 9.52 with Fletcher crossing the line right behind her at 9.54. Pauly finished seventh with a time of 9.71 and Vollet came in eleventh at 10.14.
The high jump was the biggest spot of the day as Fletcher took the top spot with the best mark of 1.63m. She edged out Ribeiro and Pauly who both tied for second place at a height of 1.60m. Vollet had a height of 1.42m.
Ribeiro led the Racers in the shot put with a distance of 10.15m, good for fourth. Pauly finished eighth with a mark of 8.96m and Fletcher came in ninth with a throw of 8.50m.
Pauly and Ribeiro finished sixth and seventh in the long jump as Pauly jumped 5.05m while Ribeiro had a distance of 4.95m. Fletcher came in tenth jumping a distance of 4.71m.
In the final event of the day, the 800m, Ribeiro again led the Racers running 2:47.26 to finish eighth. Pauly and Fletcher crossed the line 11th and 12th with times of 3:00.33 and 3:07.22.
The Racers are back in action on Jan. 30 as they travel to Marshall to compete in the Thundering Herd Invite.
