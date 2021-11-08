MURRAY — With his team desperately needing a win, Marcis Floyd picked a great time to have a record-setting day in Murray State football history.
Floyd set a new record for interception return yardage, 117, with 90 of those coming on a touchdown return of one of his two picks on the day in the second quarter. He also added another interception that actually did not count statistically, but was still huge as he returned a pick of a two-point pass play to the end zone as the Racers defeated Tennessee Tech, 32-27, in gaining their first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.
However, after having that big of a day, the sophomore from Louisville was quick to credit others.
“It wasn’t just me. It was the whole defense,” Floyd said. “I want to thank the line for putting the pressure on their quarterback, our coaches and our scout team. The whole week, they were putting me in the right positions and getting me ready for the game.”
Floyd’s 90-yard pick-six gave the Racers a 24-7 lead with a little more than six minutes left before halftime and was the highlight of what very well may have been Murray State’s best half this season. It also turned out to be very necessary as Tech, historically one of the Racer program’s toughest opponents annually, made a late run to make it more than a little interesting.
After the lead grew to 27-7 by halftime, the Racers’ offense, sharp early, could not duplicate that effectiveness. Murray State ended the second half with only five points, two of which were courtesy of Floyd on his return of the Tech two-point play after the Golden Eagles scored the second of three touchdowns they had in the final 30 minutes to extend the lead to 32-20 with 6:47 left.
The issue was not decided, in fact, until Tech misfired on an onside kick after scoring its last touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game.
“It was kind of a strange deal with how things went (in the second half),” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team had a chance to extend its 12-point lead with about three minutes left, but Aaron Baum’s 45-yard field goal try struck the goal post after Murray State had put together its best drive of the second half.
Baum was 3-of-4 on field goals Saturday.
“I told Aaron, ‘Hey! There are not a whole lot of times that you’re going to be that close to perfection. And if you are that close, you’re going to have a pretty good life,’” Hood said.
Murray State had less than 100 yards total offense in the second half after amassing 245 in the first two quarters. That part of the game featured freshman quarterback DJ Williams, who returned to the saddle after he was relieved by original starter Preston Rice last week in a close loss at Tennessee State.
Williams was a solid 7-of-11 for 98 yards, while rushing for 74 more and a touchdown in the first two quarters.
“All we wanted to do was score every time we touched the ball,” said Williams, who admitted that he did not play well last week in Nashville. “I was trying to sit back (in the pocket) and took a couple of sacks (before Rice relieved him and led the Racers on three scoring drives). My coaches sat me down and said for me to be myself and run the offense and do what I’ve got to do and not force anything.”
Looking relaxed, Williams led the Racers to 10 first-quarter points that included a three-yard Damonta Witherspoon touchdown run that came after Williams found receiver LaMartez Brooks for 32 yards and a first-and-goal at the Tech 3-yard line.
Williams’ strong play continued into the second quarter as he utilized his legs on several runs that set up his own six-yard run to the right side that put Murray State up 17-7 with 9:02 left before halftime.
“We were firing on all cylinders and we were running the ball,” Hood said of his offense which accumulated 149 yards on the ground in the first half. “And, really, it was all DJ and Spoon, and (Williams) did a nice job with some designed runs, but he also did a nice job of seeing that nothing was open and getting into the open field. He’s scary when he does that and I think you also saw a couple of times that he’s a very physical player and he’s tough to bring down.
Murray State is now 4-5 overall, but no longer as a zero in the win column of OVC play. The Racers are now 1-3 in conference play and have a chance to finish the season with an even mark if they can handle two teams they have already defeated this season — Southeast Missouri and Eastern Illinois — but those wins did not count in the OVC standings as those games were scheduled to account for the hole left by Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky leaving the conference earlier this year.
“I didn’t know what we were in the conference,” Hood said, admitting that he had forgotten that the SEMO and EIU games did not count. “It’s certainly better to have a ‘1’ in the left side of that column now.”
However, this day belonged to Floyd, who broke the previous record of 115 yards by Ralph Robinson in 1984 against Akron. He talked about the pick-six and how it developed.
“When I got it, I saw a lot of great blocks and green grass,” said Floyd who made a leaping grab of a long pass from Tech quarterback Willie Miller at the Racer 10. He then quickly built speed and soon was zooming south on the left side of the field and was not touched on his way to the end zone.
“I was able to look at myself on the video board (on the scoreboard). All the glory to God. He put me in the position to do this. I’m grateful for this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.