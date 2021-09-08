MURRAY — Following their two victories over the weekend, Murray State Soccer players Audrey Henry and Jenna Villacres were named Defender and Goalkeeper of the Week by the Ohio Valley Conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Henry, a sophomore Centerback from Nicholasville, Kentucky was named OVC Defender of the Week following her impressive 184 minutes played on the weekend and goal against Florida International. She played a pivotal role in a Racer defense that allowed just one goal on the week. This follows Henry’s stellar freshman campaign in which she was named a Top 100 Freshman by Top Drawer Soccer.
Villacres, a junior Goalkeeper from Westerville, Ohio was named OVC Goalkeeper of the Week following her shutout against Florida Atlantic and her season high 10 saves in the win over Florida International. Villacres played all 185 minutes over the two matches and had a total of 13 saves.
This is both Henry and Villacres first OVC weekly honor for the season.
Murray State will be back in action on Thursday against Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
