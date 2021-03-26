MURRAY — The 17th-ranked Murray State football team welcomes Eastern Illinois to Roy Stewart Stadium Sunday, as the Racers look to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 1995. Kickoff from The Track is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the game airing live on ESPN+ and Froggy 103.7 FM.
The series at a glance
Sunday will be the 36th meeting between Eastern Illinois and Murray State with the Panthers leading the all-time series, 19-16, but the Racers leading games played in Murray, 10-8. Despite trailing the all-time series, Murray State has won each of the last two meetings and three of the last four.
Scouting the Panthers
Eastern Illinois picked up its first win of the season last week, holding off a late surge from Tennessee Tech to top the Golden Eagles, 28-20. With the win, the Panthers are now 1-3 on the season with three games remaining in the season.
The Panthers are currently averaging 17.5 points on 302.5 yards per game, while allowing 29.0 points on 367.2 yards. Despite allowing over 350 yards per game, EIU does currently have one of the nation’s best rush defenses allowing just 92.2 yards per game on the ground.
True freshman Otto Kuhns has started each of the past two games at quarterback for Eastern Illinois where he is currently 34-for-61 with two interceptions and four touchdowns. Defensively, Jason Johnson leads EIU with 11.0 tackles per game after notching 15 in the win over Tennessee Tech.
Movin’ on up
The Racers moved up in both major FCS Top 25 polls this week. Murray State jumped from 24th to 17th in the AFCA poll and from 25th and 19th in the STATS PERFORM poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.