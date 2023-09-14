MURRAY — It has been a while since former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rivals Murray State and Middle Tennessee have met on the gridiron.
Saturday’s game in Murfreesboro, Tennessee will be the first between these two former OVC titans since 2000. In 2000, Coach Joe Pannunzio was leading the Racers and Andy McCollum was the head coach for the Blue Raiders who won the game 44-28 at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.
They have a long history , though, that includes 49 seasons as rivals in the OVC from 1952 to 1998.
This will mark the first matchup in this series for current Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood. At the same time, Blue Raiders Head Coach Rick Stockstill has never met the Racers.
Yet, both are familiar with each other as Stockstill was receivers coach at Atlantic Coast Conference power and three-time national champion Clemson when Hood was an assistant at fellow ACC rival Wake Forest.
Saturday’s matchup is also going to be the first for former Murray State Head Coach Mitch Stewart against his old team. Stewart is now the offensive coordinator for the Blue Raiders and has had good moments since taking that spot, namely orchestrating the offense when it shocked college football last year in a blowout of then top-20 Miami (Fla.) in South Florida. That is the same Hurricanes squad that pounded Southeastern Conference member Texas A&M this past Saturday.
Stewart was head coach for the Racers from 2015-19. Former Racer Mike Polly is also on staff at MTSU as offensive line coach. Poll coached at MSU from 2010-12. Polly and Stewart both are part of Coach Chris Hatcher’s tree. Hatcher led the Racers from 2010-14.
