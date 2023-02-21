NES ZIONA, Israel — Former Murray State basketball standout Shaq Buchanan did his alma mater proud Monday.
Playing for Israeli team Ironi Nes Ziona, Buchanan exploded for a team-high 26 points to lead his team to a 104-90 win over Gilboa Galil in an Israel Basketball Premier League game at Nes Ziona.
Buchanan had four rebounds and three assists to go along with his big point total.
The game was nip-and-tuck into the second half before Nes Ziona took command by breaking the game open in the fourth quarter. The game was tied, 52-52,at halftime.
The win moves Nes Ziona above the .500 mark for the season at 9-8. Prior to Monday, Nes Ziona was eighth in the Israel Premier League standings.
Also prior to Monday, Buchanan was the team’s second-leading scorer at 16.8 ppg, a figure that is sure to rise. Buchanan is also averaging the second-most amount of minutes played on the team at 31.1.
Buchanan is in his first year with the Israel team after spending three seasons with the NBA G-League. He played for the Memphis Hustle, which operates under the flag of the NBA’s Grizzlies.
Buchanan did play one game with the Grizzlies when he was called up to the team for a 10-day stay in December 2021. Buchanan was a teammate of current Grizzlies star Ja Morant at Murray State, helping the Racers defeat Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
