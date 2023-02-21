Buchanan vs. Tech

Former Murray State standout Shaq Buchanan (11) has done quite well in his first season overseas.

 Murray State Athletics photo

NES ZIONA, Israel — Former Murray State basketball standout Shaq Buchanan did his alma mater proud Monday.

Playing for Israeli team Ironi Nes Ziona, Buchanan exploded for a team-high 26 points to lead his team to a 104-90 win over Gilboa Galil in an Israel Basketball Premier League game at Nes Ziona.

