YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — This time, DJ Burns’ entry into the college basketball transfer portal will not result in a boomerang return to Murray State.
Sunday, the basketball website Verbal Commits revealed the news that one of Murray State men’s basketball’s most popular players of the past two seasons has indeed found a new home. Verbal Commits indicated early in the afternoon that the 6’7” forward who became the vocal leader for the Racers this past season has landed at former Ohio Valley Conference member Youngstown State, now a member of the Horizon League.
Last year, Burns entered the portal after former Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon departed for Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State ahead of the return of former Racers skipper Steve Prohm. Burns had been the leading offensive rebounder for a team that included Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams, who became a Second Team-All SEC selection this past season after following McMahon to LSU. Burns then opted to exit the portal and return to Murray.
Burns not only was the Racers’ top overall rebounder, he also led the Racers’ new league — the Missouri Valley Conference — in offensive rebounding.
Along with guard Rod Thomas of Paducah, Burns was one of only two players to be honored during this past season’s Senior Day festivities after the Racers defeated Valley opponent Valparaiso in overtime at the CFSB Center. He displayed strong emotion that day, which probably was the indicator that he was not returning this time. He was classified as a junior but was ending his fourth year as a college player.
