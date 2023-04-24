YOUNGSTOWN, OhioThis time, DJ Burns’ entry into the college basketball transfer portal will not result in a boomerang return to Murray State.

Sunday, the basketball website Verbal Commits revealed the news that one of Murray State men’s basketball’s most popular players of the past two seasons has indeed found a new home. Verbal Commits indicated early in the afternoon that the 6’7” forward who became the vocal leader for the Racers this past season has landed at former Ohio Valley Conference member Youngstown State, now a member of the Horizon League.

