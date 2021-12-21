MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant returned Monday night to the starting lineup of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
This comes after he sustained a sprained left knee on Thanksgiving weekend in a game against Atlanta at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Morant’s return was met with much fanfare Monday as he was inserted into the starting lineup for the Grizzlies’ game against Oklahoma City in Memphis.
The game concluded after press time. Memphis started strong by taking an early 26-12 lead with Morant not scoring in that time but distributing three assists and blocking one shot for a Grizzlies team that entered Monday 19-12 on the season and having won eight of its last 10 games, all without Morant.
During the day Monday, Morant had been upgraded to questionable on the Memphis injury list. This also came about 48 hours after Morant was released from COVID-19 protocols after being exposed to the virus.
About two hours before the game, Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant’s availability would be a game-time decision. Monday marked the first time since the injury that Morant had been listed something other than “out.”
However, whether Monday was or was not going to be the night Morant returned, Jenkins seemed anxious for the third-year point guard from Murray State, the NBA’s No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019, to play again.
“When he was in protocols, we didn’t have our hands on him but all the things he was doing from a strengthening standpoint and the things we gave him to do at home allowed him to gain strength in his knee and he’s responded well. When we saw him (Sunday) for the first time, all the testing he did he responded really well and the same thing this morning. We just have to do more testing before the game to make sure he’s ready,” Jenkins said.
“He’s so excited about what the guys have been doing. The confidence level is extremely high within the team and he knows he’s a big part of that. He’s definitely excited to get back.”
