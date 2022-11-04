PHOENIX— Former Murray State star Cameron Payne continues to provide contributions for a Phoenix Suns team that is among the best in the NBA.
In Payne’s last outing, a 116-107 win Tuesday over Minnesota at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, he scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in 14 minutes as the Suns’ backup to future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. That tied for most bench points in the game for Phoenix.
The win moved the Suns to 6-1 on the season, which puts them 2 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for first place in the NBA’s Pacific Division. It also has them tied with Cleveland for the second-best record in the league behind 2021 world champion Milwaukee (7-0). Last season, Phoenix had the best regular season record in the league.
Before Tuesday’s win, Payne had a solid outing Sunday in a 124-109 win over visiting Houston as he scored 12 points, grabbed two rebounds and had four assists in 17 minutes off the bench. He also had four steals on defense.
Phoenix continues its season tonight against Portland in Phoenix.
