PHOENIX— Former Murray State star Cameron Payne continues to provide contributions for a Phoenix Suns team that is among the best in the NBA.

In Payne’s last outing, a 116-107 win Tuesday over Minnesota at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, he scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in 14 minutes as the Suns’ backup to future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. That tied for most bench points  in the game for Phoenix. 