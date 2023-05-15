MURRAY— Cameron Payne made the Murray State fan base proud Thursday night.
The only problem is his career-high 31-point outburst for the Phoenix Suns was not enough to prevent Denver, with fellow Racer Hall of Famer Popeye Jones as an assistant, from ending his team’s season. In fact, it was not even close.
Denver won, 125-100, in a Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs that the Nuggets led by 30 points at halftime, the same halftime margin as last year’s equally embarrassing Game 6 loss to Dallas that also came in the semifinal round.
“It hurt. It hurt big time, especially in front of our fans after last year,” Payne said after the game during a news conference appearance in which he seemed to squirm throughout, as if trying to escape pain of some kind. His facial expression, at times, seemed to match that feeling.
“We did the same thing (as last year). It’s not a good feeling.”
There was not much more Payne could have done on his end. The lefty had his shot on target from the opening tip and helped keep the Suns in the game until the final three minutes of the first quarter. He hit three of the nine 3-pointers he would make in the game in the opening 10 minutes.
“But it wasn’t enough man,” he told the assembled media. Until Thursday, he had not scored in double figures since returning to play from a lower back injury he suffered in the next-to-last regular season game. He did not return until Game 4 of the first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Then, on Thursday, he rediscovered the form he had displayed in the final few weeks of the season, prior to the injury.
“Yeah, out of all of the games … man, the three was working for me tonight. I just kind of kept shooting and they kept falling,” he said. “I literally pushed myself to exhaustion tonight and I play as hard as I can every night. I’m tired.
While Payne’s individual numbers had not been particularly striking earlier in the series, Suns Head Coach Monty Williams said his ability to move the ball down the court quickly against the Nuggets’ defense was huge in wins in Games 3 and 4.
“I thought about the pace he brought. He certainly helped win those games for us,” said Williams of how Payne was put into the starting point guard role in place of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who could not play after Game 2 due to a groin injury. “It changed their mindset for Game 5 as far as how they played him with more physicality because when he was bringing the ball down the floor, he was putting pressure on them.”
As for the Nuggets, they advance to the Western Finals for the fifth time in franchise history. Denver will begin its series with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Denver has never played in the NBA Finals.
Williams was also fired by the Suns Saturday night.
