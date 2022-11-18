(TNS) PHOENIX — Stephen Curry’s season-high 50 points weren’t enough to keep the Golden State Warriors from falling to the Phoenix Suns 130-119 on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was the biggest reason.
Payne scored a career-high amount of points, 29, for a regular season game. That matches his total from Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs in 2021 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wednesday’s performance also came as Payne continued to fill the starting point guard spot of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who remained sidelined with an injury.
The loss dropped the Dubs to 6-9 and 0-8 on the road. It’s the first time since the 1989-90 season the Warriors have lost their first eight on the road. That team opened 0-9 away from home, finished the season 37-45 and missed the playoffs. But head coach Steve Kerr said there’s “no point” in panicking 15 games into this season.
“What we have to do is stay with it and find it,” Kerr said. “But in order to find it, we’ve got to get everybody on board, on the same page in terms of just worrying about winning. And that’s it.”
Curry erupted for 31 points in the first half on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. It was the 18th 30-point half of his career, but the rest of the team had 34 points on 13-of-30 shooting over the first two quarters. Outside of Kevon Looney (10 points on 5-of-5 shooting), no other Warrior reached double figures in the first half.
Looney didn’t score again, Klay Thompson finished with 19 and Andrew Wiggins 14.
“I’m scoring great, trying to be efficient and I’m going to keep doing that,” Curry said. “But there’s a collective mindset around how I can help kind of get everybody in the right frame of mind to win. And I’m ready for that challenge to try and figure that out.”
The same defensive issues that have plagued the Warriors in their slow start were again brought to the fore in the first half against one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Golden State gave up seven offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points. And because the Warriors continue to struggle with guarding without fouling, they allowed Phoenix to shoot 16 free throws in the first half in which it made 12.
All three factors played into the Warriors’ 72-65 halftime deficit. That equaled the most points the Warriors have allowed an opponent to score in a first half this season. The other time? Phoenix on Oct. 25.
“I think tonight there were times we did play great defense, but we didn’t finish the play, we didn’t finish the possession with a rebound,” Looney said. “So that’s on me and the bigs. They were kicking it out for 3s and it’s kind of deflating to play defense for 44 seconds and then end up giving up second-chance points. So it’s just all of that, the small things. I think we know what to do. We know how to execute, but we kind of lose focus sometimes. We don’t pay attention to details throughout the game. When you play against a team like Phoenix, it’s going to add up.”
The Suns had a 16-5 advantage on second-chance points.
Phoenix began the third quarter on a 6-0 run and the Warriors didn’t score their first bucket of the period until a Thompson 3-pointer at the 9:39 mark.
This was the third time this season the Warriors have given up at least 120 points. Playing without Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet, the Suns shot 51.2% from the field and knocked down 21 3-pointers. It had six players in double figures.
