SPORTS-BKN-CLIPPERS-SUNS-1-LA

Former Murray State star Cameron Payne (15) celebrates with the fans after hitting a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena in 2021, in Phoenix. This scene was being repeated Wednesday as Payne had a team-high 29 points to lead the Suns past defending NBA World Champion Golden State.

 Robert Gauthier

(TNS) PHOENIX — Stephen Curry’s season-high 50 points weren’t enough to keep the Golden State Warriors from falling to the Phoenix Suns 130-119 on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was the biggest reason.

Payne scored a career-high amount of points, 29, for a regular season game. That matches his total from Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs in 2021 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wednesday’s performance also came as Payne continued to fill the starting point guard spot of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who remained sidelined with an injury.