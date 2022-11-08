PHILADELPHIA — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne missed time for the Phoenix Suns over the weekend.
Multiple sources said that Payne, who played two seasons at Murray State before being picked by Oklahoma City in the 2015 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury sometime last week. This kept him from playing for the Suns in Saturday’s 102-82 win over Portland in Phoenix and Friday’s 108-106 loss to the Trailblazers, both at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
As of late Monday afternoon, multiple sources were indicating that Payne was questionable to play later that night against the 76ers.
However, when game time did arrive, Payne was back in the lineup and, by the end of the first quarter, was back in action and he would go on to score a season-high 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting but it came in a losing cause as the 76ers took a 100-88 win.
The injury came as Payne appeared to be hitting his stride this season as he had scored in double digits in three of his past four games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.