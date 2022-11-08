PHILADELPHIA — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne missed time for the Phoenix Suns over the weekend.

Multiple sources said that Payne, who played two seasons at Murray State before being picked by Oklahoma City in the 2015 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury sometime last week. This kept him from playing for the Suns in Saturday’s 102-82 win over Portland in Phoenix and Friday’s 108-106 loss to the Trailblazers, both at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.