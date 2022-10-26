LOS ANGELES — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had his best outing of the young NBA season Sunday as his Phoenix Suns clubbed the host Los Angeles Clippers, 112-95.
This was a rematch of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Finals in which the Suns swept the Clippers in four games.
Payne posted his first double-figure game of the 2022-23 season as he came off the bench to score 10 points to lead the Phoenix reserves in the game. Payne also added a rebound, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes of action.
Former Kentucky star Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points.
Payne is fully recovered from a wrist injury that hampered him toward the end of last season.
Payne and the Suns returned home Tuesday for a matchup with the defending NBA world champions, the Golden State Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.