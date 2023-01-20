Payne with Dunker

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne poses with Murray State mascot Dunker Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The Phoenix Suns are in a free fall that is threatening not only their hopes for an NBA world championship this season but their prospects of even making the playoffs, period.

Heading into Thursday night’s game with a strong Brooklyn team at the Footprint Center in Phoenix (in a game that started well after press time), the Suns, in fact, would have, in fact, been on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs were concerned. They were 21-24 — five games behind surprising Sacramento — and were in fourth place in the Western Conference Pacific Division. 