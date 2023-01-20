MURRAY — The Phoenix Suns are in a free fall that is threatening not only their hopes for an NBA world championship this season but their prospects of even making the playoffs, period.
Heading into Thursday night’s game with a strong Brooklyn team at the Footprint Center in Phoenix (in a game that started well after press time), the Suns, in fact, would have, in fact, been on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs were concerned. They were 21-24 — five games behind surprising Sacramento — and were in fourth place in the Western Conference Pacific Division.
However, the fact that Thursday’s game still was being broadcast nationally by TNT demonstrated that the Suns, hammered by a crippling injury bug, are still considered viable. And it appears help may be on the way in that department as former Murray State star Cameron Payne appears on the verge of returning to the team from a right foot injury.
“The foot’s doing way better,” Payne said Saturday as he met with the media after his jersey number at Murray State — 1 — was retired in a ceremony at the CFSB Center during the current Racers’ 81-64 win over Illinois-Chicago.
He then said that he believes his target date for a return to the court would be “about a week-and-a-half.” That would be sometime early next week.
“It’s been in a boot for about a week-and-a-half now (after he re-injured it at Cleveland, two games after he returned to the team after injuring it in mid-December at Houston). I’ve been doing a lot of training and a lot of rehab down in Phoenix, just trying to get it right.”
This is the same foot he broke in 2016, his second year in the league after being drafted with the 14th pick by Oklahoma City. That marked the first time in Murray State history for one of its players to have earned “NBA lottery” status, which is reserved for the first 16 players taken.
That injury also seemed to start Payne on a path that eventually would take him out of the league after landing with several teams. He played overseas for a time before one of his assistants in OKC — Monty Williams — became head coach in Phoenix during 2020. Having known Payne’s capabilities, Williams had Payne brought to Orlando, Florida to compete in the NBA bubble, where games were played during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There, Payne played very well and helped the Suns achieve the best record of any team in Orlando.
A year later, the Suns were in the NBA Finals against Milwaukee, making Payne only the third Murray State player to have played in a championship series. The Bucks fell short by two wins, then came back last year and achieved the best regular-season record in the league, only to falter in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Earlier this season, he was able to start 14 games for the Suns, while starting point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was out with a heel injury. The Suns went 9-5 with Payne at the point. Then, guard Devin Booker went down with an injury, followed by Payne and finally Paul again. All three are still out of action, meaning Payne’s return could be considered vital for the Suns’ chances of getting back into contention.
However, Payne’s time off has come at a personal price. A Memphis native, he has not been able to take the court against another Murray State product — Grizzlies starting point guard and 2021 NBA All-Star and First Team-All NBA selection Ja Morant — in two games in his home town. That included Monday when the Suns played Memphis for the second time this season when Payne was hurt.
“Man! This is going to be the third time I haven’t been able to play against them,” Payne lamented, noting that a third matchup in Phoenix also was played while he was injured. “I’m hoping this next time (Sunday) is the time, when we play them again (in Phoenix … the Suns only make two visits to Memphis a year). I love the competitiveness we have when we play. I love going at it with them.”
And that includes competing against his fellow former Racer, whose own jersey number — 12 — also hangs in the rafters of The Bank.
“I know him a lot man! Hey! He’s in Memphis so we see each other a lot. We play in the summer all of the time,” Payne said, adding that, while getting back on the court is a major priority, there is something else he wants to make happen in the near future.
“I can’t wait to get his shoes on my feet,” he said of the Nike Ja 1, Morant’s first signature shoe, that becomes available for sale in April, close to when the NBA Playoffs will be starting. “I know they’ll feel good because you know how bouncy he is.”
