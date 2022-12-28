MEMPHIS— An anticipated faceoff between former Murray State basketball stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne was dashed well ahead of Tuesday night’s tip-off between NBA powers Memphis and Phoenix.
The game started after press time at the FedEx Forum in Memphis but the news was already known by Tuesday morning. Payne, the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard in Phoenix, was scratched due to an ongoing foot injury.
In the official NBA injury report for Tuesday, Payne, who last week was informed by Murray State that his Racer jersey number — 1 — will be retired next month at the CFSB Center in Murray, was listed not only as out for Tuesday’s game with Morant and the Grizzlies but “out indefinitely.” Payne has now missed seven consecutive games for the Suns since sustaining what has been reported as a sprain of his right foot on Dec. 13 early in the second quarter at Houston.
This came on the heels of Payne providing valuable playing time in a starting role for 14 games after Paul injured a heel. With Payne starting, the Suns went 9-5 and that is a big reason they have managed to stay near the top of the Western Conference standings. The Suns were 19-15, heading into Tuesday’s game with the Griz and stood fifth overall in the conference behind 21-11 Denver.
The Suns had the best record in the NBA regular season last year, earning home-court advantage throughout the playoffs but inconsistent play, Paul becoming worn by the first-round series with a feisty New Orleans team and a suddenly-hot Dallas team served to doom the Suns to a surprising second-round exit, one year after they came within two wins of the franchise’s first world title.
There is no word as to when Payne may return. Phoenix will not have a night off as they head to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Wizards tonight. Fans of not only Murray State but also from throughout the Memphis area were hoping to see Payne play Tuesday as he is a native of the Bluff City and played his high school ball at Lausanne Collegiate, where he was part of a team that won the Tennessee 2A Private School championship. He also was named Mr. Tennessee Basketball, as well as an All-State selection.
With Payne and Morant both being point guards, chances were high that the two would be matched against each other on the court, meaning Racer fans would have seen two of their greats dueling on the same court in an NBA game. That will now have to wait until at least January when the Suns are scheduled to visit Memphis again.
