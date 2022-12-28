MEMPHIS— An anticipated faceoff between former Murray State basketball stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne was dashed well ahead of Tuesday night’s tip-off between NBA powers Memphis and Phoenix.

The game started after press time at the FedEx Forum in Memphis but the news was already known by Tuesday morning. Payne, the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard in Phoenix, was scratched due to an ongoing foot injury. 