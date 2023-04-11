SPORTS-BKN-SUNS-LAKERS-GET

Cameron Payne (15) of the Phoenix Suns scores over Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on April 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevork Djansezian

PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was going to take the starting role for Phoenix’s last two regular-season contests this past weekend.

However, after getting the start in place of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul Friday night against the Lakers in Los Angles, those plans were turned to dust. Payne scored 13 points in the first half and seemed on his way to a big night when trouble struck in the second quarter of the Suns’ eventual 121-107 loss. 

