PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne was going to take the starting role for Phoenix’s last two regular-season contests this past weekend.
However, after getting the start in place of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul Friday night against the Lakers in Los Angles, those plans were turned to dust. Payne scored 13 points in the first half and seemed on his way to a big night when trouble struck in the second quarter of the Suns’ eventual 121-107 loss.
Payne was making a hard drive to the basket when Laker defender Malik Beasley struck him in mid-air as Payne attempted a layup. Payne was knocked off balance and landed directly on his lower back, causing him to writhe in pain as he lay on the hardwood for several seconds. He managed to hit both free throws for his final points of the night and did play the rest of the half. However, Head Coach Monty Williams decided to sit him for the second half.
“Cam landed on that part of your buttocks that if you hit that thing really hard, it just tightens up, the blood goes there, and you can barely lift your leg up,” Williams said after Friday’s game during his postgame news conference. “It’s one of the reasons why you’re cautious this time of the year.”
Earlier in the quarter, Williams had watched forward Bismack Biyombo be taken to the locker room after banging knees with much larger Laker center, former Kentucky star Anthony Davis. Biyombo also did not return and did not play in Sunday’s 119-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Phoenix.
“It’s one of the reasons why you’re cautious this time of the year,” said Williams, who chose to keep starters Paul, guard Devin Booker, another former UK standout, future Hall of Famer forward Kevin Durant and center Deandre Ayton on the bench Sunday with the start of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs starting this weekend.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to make sure everybody is in a good space, good place, going into next week.”
Phoenix is the No. 4 seed in the West and will face the fifth-seeded Clippers in the first round. Payne is averaging 10.2 ppg in his role as Paul’s backup. It is believed that having more than a week to heal should allow both Payne and Biyombo to play in Game 1 against the Clippers this Sunday.
