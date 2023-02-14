MURRAY — Former Murray State Head Football Coach Joe Pannunzio had a proverbial “opportunity of a lifetime” come his way this past weekend.
A coordinator for the special teams of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pannunzio was able to coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles just missed winning the franchise’s second world title as AFC champion Kansas City got a late field goal to edge the NFC champs, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
This has been particularly big news in his native home area of Pueblo, Colorado, where media establishments had several pieces about Pannunzio’s connection to the Eagles last week.
Through The Pueblo Chieftain newspaper, television station KRDO in Pueblo said that Pannunzio began his coaching career more than 40 years ago at his alma mater, Southern Colorado (now Colorado State Pueblo). He then moved on to Mesa College (Colorado) before serving as an assistant at Auburn and Mississippi, both Southeastern Conference teams, and Big10 competitor Minnesota.
He arrived in Murray in 2000, leading the Racers to an Ohio Valley Conference title in 2002. He remained at Murray State until 2005 before heading to Miami (Florida) and eventually Alabama.
He was with the Eagles in 2015, then returned to Bama in ’17 before returning to the Eagles in 2019 as director of team development. He was named assistant special teams coordinator during the 2021 season.
