Joe Pannunzio leads the Murray State Racers onto the field at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray during his time as Racers head coach.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY  — Former Murray State Head Football Coach Joe Pannunzio had a proverbial “opportunity of a lifetime” come his way this past weekend.

A coordinator for the special teams of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pannunzio was able to coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles just missed winning the franchise’s second world title as AFC champion Kansas City got a late field goal to edge the NFC champs, 38-35, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

