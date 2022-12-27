HONOLULU — Former Murray State head coach Mitch Stewart has had a memorable season as offensive coordinator at FBS Middle Tennessee, and it became even more memorable Saturday.
With Stewart directing the offense, the Blue Raiders won their third bowl game in 13 tries by coming from behind to defeat San Diego State, 25-23, in the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl to end the Blue Raiders’ season at 8-5.
MTSU trailed the Aztecs (7-6) of the Mountain West Conference, 14-13, at halftime and the Blue Raiders were still trailing, 17-16. Those early scores included a nifty play call to have defensive end Jordan Ferguson be on the receiving end of an eight-yard lob pass from quarterback Chase Cunningham for Ferguson’s first offensive touchdown in his MTSU career.
Ferguson then did himself one better late in the third quarter as he intercepted a San Diego State pass that set up the go-ahead score, a 16-yard strike from Cunningham to receiver Jaylin Lane that put the Blue Raiders in front, 22-17.
San Diego State, though, would regain the lead on a pair of Jack Browning field goals in the fourth quarter, the last coming from 52 yards out with less than six minutes left. However, the Blue Raiders drove the ball deep into Aztec territory and that enabled kicker Zeke Rankins to drill a 37-yard field goal with a little more than two minutes left to put MTSU back in the lead, 25-23.
The Blue Raider defense then secured the win by forcing a turnover on the final San Diego State possession.
Stewart’s signature moment of handling the MTSU offense came earlier in the season when the Blue Raiders pulled what, at the time, was considered among the biggest upsets in the nation. MTSU went to South Florida and not only beat a Miami (Fla.) team that was ranked 25th in the nation but hammered the Hurricanes, 45-31. It was the first win for an MTSU team over a top-25 FBS opponent.
On that day, the Blue Raiders riddled the Hurricane defense for 408 total yards. That included a 98-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to receiver DJ England-Chisholm that matched the longest play in MTSU history.
Stewart’s offense ended ranked 11th in the nation in completion percentage and 31st in passing offense. Cunningham also became only the second MTSU quarterback to have multiple 400-yard games.
Stewart joined Head Coach Rick Stockstill’s staff after spending two seasons at FCS Samford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.