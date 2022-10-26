NEW YORK — Former Murray State football standout Quincy Williams is continuing to make significant contributions in his second season with the NFL’s New York Jets.
A week after returning from an ankle injury and leading the Jets in tackles in a win at Green Bay, Williams managed five total tackles, four of which were of the solo variety, in a 16-9 win Sunday at Denver. That win also is part of one of the biggest stories in the league.
The Jets, long seen as a doormat in the AFC, have suddenly become viable. With the win against the Broncos, New York suddenly finds itself with a surprising 5-2 record this season. That puts the Jets in second place in the AFC East behind the team that is many’s favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, Buffalo, who is 5-1.
However, even more surprisingly, the Jets have compiled this mark by going a perfect 4-0 so far on the road. And it is Williams — a third-round selection for Jacksonville in the 2019 NFL Draft — and his defensive mates that are driving this run as they have allowed opponents to score an average of 19.6 points a game, which ranks 10th overall in the league.
Williams is the second-leading tackler on the team behind fellow linebacker C.J. Moseley.
The Jets seem to be in position to claim another win this week as they come home to Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to face a struggling New England team that will be on a short week. The Patriots were hammered Monday by Chicago.
