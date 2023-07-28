LAS VEGAS —For former Murray State basketball star KJ Williams, his first off season as an ex-college athlete has been a busy one.
Williams, who spent his first four years with the Racers before ending his career with a stellar showing at Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State, signed an Exhibit-10 contract with Oklahoma City of the NBA after not being selected in June’s NBA Draft. An Exhibit-10 is a one-year, minimum salary NBA deal that allows a franchise to covert the contract to a two-way contract if that change is made before the start of the regular season.
That means a player has to show he is capable of adjusting that deal, and Williams had some good moments during the Thunder’s recent NBA Summer League schedule. The 6’10” forward averaged more than 7 ppg, while averaging seven rebounds a game.
Williams’ best game came in a loss to Houston in which he was given a starting nod. He responded with a stat sheet that resembled his days at Murray State — 19 points and 13 rebounds — as he had 26 double-doubles as a Racer, 11 coming in his last season that ended with a visit to the NCAA Tournament and the program’s fifth win in that event.
At LSU, and against some of the best inside players in the nation, Williams showed he was up to the task, earning All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 17.7 ppg and 7.7 rpg for Head Coach Matt McMahon, who left Murray after the ’22 NCAA run. Williams was Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year the previous season.
Williams left Murray State originally with the intention of entering the NBA Draft but opted to change his mind and instead chose to enter the transfer portal and rejoin McMahon in Baton Rouge. He entered the Draft under the condition that he would not sign with an agent.
He put himself on OKC’s radar in April with a strong performance in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, Virginia, earning all-tournament honors after scoring in double digits each of his three games and ripping away double-digit rebounds in two of the games.
Now, he must wait to see how things go in September, which is when training camp starts for the Thunder. Williams is the second former Racer to land in OKC after the Draft since 2015 when Cameron Payne was selected 14th overall and became Murray State’s first-ever lottery selection as he was selected within the first 14 picks.
Payne is now with OKC’s Southwest Division rival San Antonio after spending the past four seasons helping Phoenix go from one of the worst teams in the league to routinely making the playoffs. In 2019, Ja Morant became Murray State’s highest-ever Draft pick when Memphis selected him second overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.