BATON ROUGE, La. — With a 3-pointer early in the second half of Louisiana State’s 77-56 loss to Tennessee Saturday, former Murray State men’s basketball star KJ Williams completed a mission largely accomplished as a Racer.
That shot put the LSU forward over the 2,000-point mark for his career. Williams went on to lead the Tigers with 16 points as he continued a strong season at LSU after transferring from Murray State after last season, one that ended with Williams being named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Williams declared for the NBA Draft after Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon had accepted an offer to coach the Tigers after leading the Racers to a 31-3 record and a second win in an NCAA Tournament game during his tenure.
Williams, who did not hire an agent, then decided to enter the transfer portal and joined McMahon in Baton Rouge. Williams has played well in his first season in SEC play, averaging 17.8 ppg and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. He is No. 2 in the SEC in scoring average and ranks fourth in the league in field-goal percentage at 51.6%.
In eclipsing 2,000 points, Williams has also become the 123rd player in NCAA history to achieve 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. He grabbed his 1,000th rebound earlier this month.
At Murray State, Williams scored 1,667 points, with 613 of those coming last season, his fourth with the program.
