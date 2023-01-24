BATON ROUGE, La. — With a 3-pointer early in the second half of Louisiana State’s 77-56 loss to Tennessee Saturday, former Murray State men’s basketball star KJ Williams completed a mission largely accomplished as a Racer.

That shot put the LSU forward over the 2,000-point mark for his career. Williams went on to lead the Tigers with 16 points as he continued a strong season at LSU after transferring from Murray State after last season, one that ended with Williams being named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. 