EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams had a strong game Sunday for the New York Jets, but it was in a losing cause.
Williams had seven total tackles, four of which were solo and two of which were for loss, in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to New England in NFL action at Met Life Stadium. Williams finished fourth on the team in tackles Sunday as fellow linebacker C.J. Mosely finished with 13, 10 of which were solo.
The Jets (5-3) seemed to have control of the AFC East battle as they led 10-6 at halftime and appeared to be on the verge of a third straight win. However, the Patriots suddenly found their form after halftime and scored 13 straight points to take a 19-10 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Williams has been a nice find for the Jets since being acquired before the 2021-22 season. He was originally drafted by Jacksonville. One of his first impacts for the Jets came against Tennessee in an early-season game at Met Life in which he had several big defensive plays in an upset win over the eventual AFC South champions.
