EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams had a strong game Sunday for the New York Jets, but it was in a losing cause.

Williams had seven total tackles, four of which were solo  and two of which were for loss, in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to New England in NFL action at Met Life Stadium. Williams finished fourth on the team in tackles Sunday as fellow linebacker C.J. Mosely finished with 13, 10 of which were solo.