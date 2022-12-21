EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Despite three straight losses by close margins, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams and his New York Jets are still in the AFC playoff hunt.
And facing the Jets Thursday night is none other than the team that drafted him in 2019 before trading him to New York before last season — Jacksonville. However, there is much more involved than playing his former team as Thursday night’s game at Met Life Stadium approaches.
It is a huge game for both teams as the Jets seek to climb back over the .500 mark, while the suddenly-hot Jaguars are looking to catch Tennessee in the race for the AFC South Division title.
“Of the games in December that are listed on our schedule, it is one that I did circle,” said the linebacker, who has been in the Jets starting lineup since arriving with the team.
However, while the Jets’ defense has become the strength of the team, and has played very well the past three weeks, those efforts have not resulted in wins. The Jets have taken painfully-close losses at Minnesota (27-22), at Buffalo (20-12, in which the Jets limited the explosive Bills to only 230-plus total yards) and at home to Detroit (20-17).
That has resulted in the Jets going from being in position to challenge the Bills for the AFC East lead to now being on the outside looking in for a playoff spot. They are a full game behind the surging Los Angeles Chargers and AFC East rival Miami but the real problem is they are now tied with New England at 7-7 but will lose the tie-breaker because the Patriots swept the season series.
Now, here come the Jags, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft) and winners of four of their last six games in which Lawrence appears to have found his form. It was Lawrence who led the Jags back from a 27-10 deficit against Dallas Sunday to send the game to overtime after he drove his team into field-goal range.
The Jags then won the game, 40-34, on a pick six of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
“The biggest thing is that everyone needs to know that we’re going against the Jaguars and also learning from the mistakes we made physically and mentally (against Detroit),” Williams said on Monday during a news conference in New Jersey. “(Lawrence) is playing good ball. He gets out of the pocket and he throws downfield, so we have got to keep him in the pocket.
“It’s going to be a good game.”
Williams also indicated that his brother, starting nose tackle Quinnen Williams, is in “good spirits” about a possible return to the field after missing the Detroit game with a calf injury. Quincy was second on the team Sunday in tackles with seven total tackles and tied for team-high honors with five solo tackles. Two of those were for loss.
He said one of those plays was extra special.
“I did a celebration after one of my tackles for him, because I missed him,” Quincy said. “I missed him a lot because he’s a very important part of this defense. It’s a lot of fun playing with my brother.”
