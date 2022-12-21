Williams Jets

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates with Michael Carter II (30) after making a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions during the second half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

 Tom Horak | TNS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Despite three straight losses by close margins, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams and his New York Jets are still in the AFC playoff hunt.

And facing the Jets Thursday night is none other than the team that drafted him in 2019 before trading him to New York  before last season — Jacksonville. However, there is much more involved than playing his former team as Thursday night’s game at Met Life Stadium approaches.