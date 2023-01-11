Williams Jets

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates with Michael Carter II (30) after making a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions during the second half of a game at MetLife Stadium.

 Tom Horak | TNS

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As part of activities prior to heading into the off season, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams met with the New York City media Monday after the conclusion of his second season with the Jets.

Williams said he is looking forward to returning to the team and being part of what he believes will be continued progress next season. The Jets were in contention for the AFC East crown toward the middle of the season but stumbled down the stretch, losing their last six games in a row to finish 7-10 and last in the division. 