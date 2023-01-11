EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As part of activities prior to heading into the off season, former Murray State standout Quincy Williams met with the New York City media Monday after the conclusion of his second season with the Jets.
Williams said he is looking forward to returning to the team and being part of what he believes will be continued progress next season. The Jets were in contention for the AFC East crown toward the middle of the season but stumbled down the stretch, losing their last six games in a row to finish 7-10 and last in the division.
Still, this marked a three-win improvement from the previous season and Williams told the media that he would very much like to be part of the process to make the Jets contenders again.
“The biggest thing is we took a huge step from last year,” said Williams, who ended the 2022 season by leading the Jets in tackles in Sunday’s finale at Miami. Williams saved one of his best games for last as he had 10 total tackles, nine of which were solo, along with three tackles for loss and a quarterback sack in an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.
“We tore down what we had last year and made a foundation and we’re moving forward from that. So we have the building blocks and that’s the important thing and the message being given to us now is finishing and being consistent.”
Williams ended the season above the 100 mark for total tackles for the second year in a row as he had 106, 74 of which were solo.
However, there appears to be some uncertainty for the former third-round pick of Jacksonville in the 2019 NFL Draft. Reports from New York indicate that he may not return with the Jets next season, meaning he would be separated from his twin brother, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who has been his teammate in his entire time with the Jets.
Monday, Quincy seemed to be taking a wait-and-see approach.
“It’s been amazing. You have that same person that you’ve been through everything with. You were born the same, you have the same parents and stuff,” Quincy said. “He’s my brother and I’m looking forward to playing with him.
“The biggest thing now is putting on the tape (for evaluation). But I also know that this is a business. It’s nothing personal.”
Williams also addressed a controversial call that went against him and his team in the final minutes of Sunday’s game in Miami. He was called for a horse-collar tackle that resulted in a 15-yard penalty and helped the Dolphins move into position to kick the eventual game-winning field goal.
A group of fans certainly seeing this call as having been incorrect were those of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could only watch as Miami claimed the final remaining AFC playoff spot.
“I ain’t gonna lie ... that made me kind of mad,” Williams said. “I brought (the ball carrier) down from the front part of his jersey.”
