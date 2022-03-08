MILWAUKEE — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne had easily his best outing since returning from an injury Sunday as his Phoenix Suns met the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.
However, despite his play, the defending world champion Bucks emerged with a 132-122 win in Milwaukee as guard Khris Middleton, as he had during the Finals, torched the Suns for 44 points.
Meanwhile, Payne played very well in his new starter’s role at point guard in place of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Payne scored 23 points and had eight assists, coming on the heels of a 16-point, 17-assist effort Friday in a comeback win over New York in Phoenix.
Payne will have the starter’s spot for awhile as Paul will be missing as many as two months with a finger injury.
•••
HOUSTON — Meanwhile, former Racer star Ja Morant continued his big third season in the league by scoring 22 points and getting six assists Sunday against the Rockets.
Unfortunately, that effort came in a surprising 123-112 loss for the Grizzlies that marked their third defeat in five games. Memphis currently is in third place in the Western Conference, eight games behind Payne’s Suns, who have the NBA’s best record at 51-13.
Morant is about a week removed from a record-setting 52-point effort against San Antonio in Memphis. That game included a pair of signature moments for the high-flying Grizzlies star as he had a one-handed dunk over Spurs 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl, then beat the clock at the end of the second quarter with a spectacular aerial catch-and-shot from behind the backboard.
