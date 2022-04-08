MURRAY — Two Murray State men’s basketball players who entered the transfer portal upon conclusion of the third 30-plus-wins season for the Racers since 2009-10 have found new teams,
On Wednesday evening, reserve guard DaQuan Smith, who was a key contributor for the Racers’ 31-3 season under former Head Coach Matt McMahon, announced through social media that he was transferring to Radford. The 6-1 sophomore averaged 3.5 points this past season but hit a solid 34% of his 3-point attempts.
Radford is a member of the Big South Conference, but it is also where former Murray State assistant Shane Nichols resides. Nichols left the Racers after six years in 2021 to join younger brother Darris, the team’s head coach.
During his time at Murray, Shane is credited as being instrumental in the recruitment of current Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant to Murray State.
Thursday morning, freshman forward Jackson Sivills announced through social media that he was transferring to Southern Conference representative Wofford. Sivills stands 6-6 and averaged 1.7 points in a reserve role for the Racers. Though he only attempted 16 shots, he hit eight of them for a 50% average and was a solid 4-of-9 from 3-point range for 44.4%.
Sivills is a native Murrayan, and moved with his family to McCracken County High School in Paducah after his father, Scott, took the head coaching job for the girls’ basketball team after a long tenure of leading the Calloway County girls program. At McCracken, Sivills was selected All-State, as well as Region 1 Player of the Year in 2020. He also was a two-time Purchase Player of the Year honoree.
Scott played at Murray State from 1989-93 under Head Coaches Steve Newton and Scott Edgar and was part of three OVC titles and three visits to the NCAA Tournament.
Because neither Sivills nor Smith had entered previously entered the portal, they will be eligible to play for their respective schools next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.