BUFFALO —After one season with the Murray State women’s basketball staff, former Murray High Head Coach Wyatt Foust has headed north.
Several weeks ago, Foust, who served as director of basketball operations under Head Coach Rechelle Turner at Murray State this past season, was introduced as the new recruiting coordinator/assistant coach at the University of Buffalo a member of the Mid-American Conference. Foust is one of several hires for new UB Head Coach Becky Burke, a former standout at Louisville.
Foust succeeded Turner after she left Murray High after the 2016-17 season for Murray State.
At Murray High, Foust led the Lady Tigers to a 60-7 record in his two seasons. Both of those seasons ended with the Lady Tigers winning the Region 1 title and advancing to the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16. The 2017-18 season, his first with the Lady Tigers, resulted in them winning the Kentucky All “A” state title two years after Turner led them to that crown.
He then went to Louisville and coached the Bearettes of Butler for two seasons, compiling a 41-8 mark. Prior to coming to Murray High, he had spent three seasons as head coach at Notre Dame Academy in the Cincinnati suburb of Park Hills and had gone 54-35.
This gave him a 155-50 career record, a 0.756 winning percentage.
Following his second year at Butler, he came to the Racers and was part of an effort that resulted in Murray State’s first postseason appearance since 2009, a bid to the WNIT.
Burke comes to UB after compiling a solid 113-55 mark in six seasons as a head coach at three different programs, the last two years spent at South Carolina Upstate, which went from eight wins in Burke’s first season to 22 this past season.
