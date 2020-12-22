MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer signee Ella Fraser has been named a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American for her outstanding performances during the 2020 season.
“Congratulations to Ella. It’s a great accomplishment, and an honor she deserves. It’s not every year you get to add an All-American to your team, and I’m excited to get her in Murray and working with the team. Ella doesn’t care if she’s the one scoring, or it’s one of her teammates. She just wants to win, and that’s the mentality we want here at Murray State,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
Fraser, who is part of the Racers’ 2021 signing class, is one of only 57 high school girls soccer players to earn the All-American honor. The 5-3 forward out of Exeter High School in Nottingham, New Hampshire led the Blue Hawks to their second-straight state championship in 2020, netting two goals in the title game as her side secured its 33 consecutive victory. The first team All-State selection will also represent New Hampshire next summer in the Lions Cup game against Vermont’s top seniors.
