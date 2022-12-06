MURRAY — Throughout the past few weeks, Murray State Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm would talk about his rotation and say something to the extent of, “We’ve got to this guy in or that guy in …”
He was referring to how his team had been mainly going with only seven or eight players early in the season and probably needed to start expanding that number. Sunday, what he had in mind seemed to reveal itself and it came from within his freshman class.
Guard Justin Morgan had already had some good moments, while forward Sam Murray II really had not left his mark. Late in the first half of the program’s first road game within Missouri Valley Conference play at Valparaiso, both made a major impact.
They only played the final four-or-so minutes, but in that time may have given Racers fans a sign of things to come. Morgan battled against the physical Valpo front line and claimed two huge offensive rebounds, one of which led to a second-chance basket, and also had an assist. Murray had a thunderous dunk, two defensive rebounds and an assist as the freshmen helped cut a 10-point deficit to only one by halftime.
Prohm said their play late in the first half was huge in the Racers having a chance to claim a 77-70 win in overtime.
“It was 27-18 with 3:32 I believe and I told my staff, ‘OK, here’s the thing with these last three-and-a-half minutes … the one thing we can’t do is let this thing get to 15 (points) because, now, we’re going to have a tough chance to win. We’ve got to get this thing under five just to get to halftime,” Prohm said. “Sam Murray and Justin, I think (guard) JaCobi (Wood, who scored five points in that spurt because of the freshmen’s play) and a few others … if we don’t do that, we don’t win today and we had a chance to take a lead too.
“That was huge and I’m really proud of those guys. I was talking with the staff guys (after starting forwards DJ Burns and Jamari Smith both had been called for two fouls) and they’re like, ’Should we go with Sam?’ So we went with Sam (after Morgan was inserted to the lineup) and I’m glad he got the opportunity to get out there. He deserves it and we’ve been trying to get him opportunities to get out there, but our schedule just hasn’t dictated building our bench. Every game has been a heavyweight game, but we needed to do it and he responded.
“Justin chased down a lot of loose balls for us as well. He just plays really, really hard. He crashes the glass and does a great job on offensive rebounding. He and Sam Murray were terrific getting us back in that game.”
Prohm was not the only one noticing the freshmen’s play on Sunday. Guard Rob Perry, whose 18 second-half points (nine in the overtime) gave him 30 for the game, in fact, indicated that he was not surprised that Morgan and Murray were so important in this win.
“With (Murray, his roommate on the Valpo trip) and Justin, you can always count on those guys to work hard and be ready, and listen to the coaches in practice. Tonight, it showed,” Perry said. “From their effort on the court to helping us get stops, to rebounds, to points, they played a big part in the run before halftime.”
Murray’s dunk cut the lead to 27-20, but Valpo’s Quinton Green hit a 3-pointer to up the lead to 10 points. That would prove to be the Beacons’ biggest advantage of the game.
Undaunted, the Racers, spurred by the freshmen, responded. Morgan’s first offensive board off a missed Wood three gave Wood another scoring chance that he converted into a layup, off a Murray pass, to the cut the lead to eight. Murray’s rebound of a Valpo miss then led to a Wood bomb off a Morgan feed.
Kenny White Jr.’s block of an attempted shot from Valpo’s Preseason All-Valley selection, bulky 6-10 center, Ben Krikke, led to Perry’s follow layup of his own miss and cut the lead to just three. Perry’s jumper off a Valpo turnover ended the 9-0 run before halftime.
With Murray’s inclusion to the Racer rotation, that raised the total number of players seeing playing time Sunday to nine. And it does not appear that Prohm wants to stop there. Monday, he tossed out another name that he has been mentioning the past few weeks, just like he had with Murray and Morgan.
“We can get (freshman guard) Braxton Stacker out there at some point,” he said.
