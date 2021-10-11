MURRAY — Murray State Basketball fans are invited to be part of Racer Mania, presented by The Murray Bank, Thursday, Oct. 28, at the CFSB Center in Murray.
This annual event gives fans of all ages a first look at the Racer men’s and women’s basketball teams. The arena doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
The event features introductions of both teams and a scrimmage. Fans will enjoy performances from Murray State’s spirit groups and mascot, Dunker, as well as other interactions between teams. Due to COVID protocols, there will be no in-person autograph session this year. However, there will be a signed schedule poster for the first 1,000 fans when they enter the arena.
Children age 12 and under have the chance to join the Taylor Family Dental Junior Racer Kids Club during Racer Mania. Membership is $10 per child. If you have already signed up, membership T-shirts and cards can be picked up.
The 2021-22 season gets going on Nov. 1 when the Racer women’s team hosts Trevecca Nazarene at 5 p.m. and the men’s team takes on Brescia at 7 p.m. The 55th season of Racer women’s basketball begins Nov. 9 at home against Asbury in an early 11 a.m. tip. The men’s team opens its 97th season at home on the same day at 7 p.m. against Cumberland. Ohio Valley Conference play arrives Dec. 30 when the Racers host Southeast Missouri in a doubleheader at the CFSB Center. The season will be the 74th in the OVC for men’s basketball and the 45th for OVC women’s basketball.
Fans can purchase season tickets and the Navy & Gold Mini ticket plans at Racer Mania. The mini plans are a great way for Racer Nation to enjoy Murray State games with general admission tickets. Each mini plan is $50 for one general admission ticket to five games. All of the games offered in the ticket plans are doubleheaders except for the stand-alone men’s game vs Middle Tennessee on Dec. 4. Call the ticket office at 270- 809-3000 to purchase a ticket plan.
Navy Ticket Plan
Dec. 4. Sat. - Middle Tennessee
Dec. 30. Thu. - Southeast Missouri (DH)
Jan. 22, 2022 - Sat. UT Martin (DH)
Jan. 29, 2022 - Sat. Morehead State (DH)
Feb. 17, 2022 - Thur. Austin Peay (DH)
Gold Ticket Plan
Dec. 18. Sat. - Chattanooga (WBB vs Lipscomb)
Jan. 1, 2022 - Sat. Tennessee Tech (DH)
Jan. 20, 2022 - Thur. Eastern Illinois (DH)
Feb. 5, 2022 - Sat. SIUE (DH)
Feb. 24, 2022 - Thur. Belmont (DH)
