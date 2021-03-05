EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Murray State got two good looks from the three-point line with under 10 seconds left to play in overtime Thursday night against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks but failed to convert either and fell 68-65 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Ford Center.
The Racers and Gamecocks battled all night in a game that felt like the OVC championship was up for grabs as the stars for both teams put on a show and knocked down big shot after big shot. Tevin Brown and KJ Williams paced the Racers, while Darian Adams and Kayne Henry led the way for the Gamecocks.
With 4:30 left to play in the game, the Racers held a six-point lead after Williams banked in a layup, but JSU went on a 7-0 run to take the lead over the following two minutes. That run gave JSU a one-point lead but the back-and- forth battle was far from over as Justice Hill made his biggest shot of the night to retake the lead for the Racers. His three-point basket was immediately answered by Adams on the other end. Then, with 41 seconds left, Henry split a pair of free throws and JSU held a tentative two-point lead.
That’s when Brown hit his biggest shot of the game, a driving layup to tie the score. After Adams missed a game winner at the end of regulation, the two teams traded shots in the overtime period. Adams scored on one end and his basket was followed by Brown’s on the other end. After Brandon Huffman and Williams traded baskets, it was once again Adams that scored followed by Brown.
Adams finished the game with 22 points and the last laugh, as Brown’s game-high 24 points came in a losing effort. Their head-to- head matchup was heated and competitive throughout the second half and overtime period as they seemed locked in on both ends to each other.
“It was just two good players playing basketball and doing what they came here to do,” Brown said of his matchup with Adams.
With the early exit from the OVC tournament, the Racers season comes to an end. It was an up -and-down season where the Racers failed to maintain any real consistency. Despite being one of the best teams in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage and assists, the Racers ended their season 13-13.
“It’s an interesting study in analytics,” Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said. “There were a lot of numbers that, when we go back and break down the season, there were a lot of numbers that were in our favor. Whether it’s being top 10 in the country in field goal percentage or top 12 in the country in assists, and I could keep going, but the analytics don’t measure a lot of things. They don’t measure toughness, the connectedness of your team, practice habits and so forth, so I think, at the end of the day, I just didn’t sustain a culture that leads to consistent winning.”
In the loss, Williams finished with 23 points and nine rebounds two days after being named to the All-OVC First Team. On the other side, Huffman scored 10, pulled in 14 rebounds and recorded four blocks.
The Gamecocks defeated Murray State in all three meetings this season and now they will draw Belmont, the top seed in the tournament and defending champion, at 7 tonight.
