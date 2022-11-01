HOLLISTER, Mo. — Alma Garcia led the Racers in the first round of the Ozarks National Invitational Monday with a score of 74. Both Garcia and the Racers were in fourth place after the first of three days of golf at Ozarks National Golf Club in Hollister, Missouri.
Garcia, not in the starting lineup this week, but playing as an individual, carded a 2-over-par 74 and was in fourth place in the field of 65 players and was only three shots off the pacing being set by medalist leader Sydney Taake with a 1-under 71. It was Garcia’s best score this fall in nine rounds.
