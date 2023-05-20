MURRAY — After the first two games featured much offense, Murray State’s final baseball series of the regular season against budding Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois came down to a surprise — a defensive battle in Saturday’s rubber match.
Both teams’ pitching staffs — ripped throughout the weekend — managed to have the upper hand in a battle of two of The Valley’s best offenses. However, when a hit was absolutely necessary, it was Murray State’s Carson Gardner getting it, delivering a clutch two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Racers went on to a 3-2 win at Johnny Reagan Field that gave them the series and a winning record in their first season of Valley league play at 14-13. Murray State ends the regular season at 29-26 overall, its fourth straight winning season under Head Coach Dan Skirka, while SIU ends 30-25 overall and 15-12 in Valley play.
“I just was telling somebody that I wish I could have every one of my at-bats be like that,” said Garner, whose hard grounder with the bases-loaded plated Brennan McCullough (who had reached base on a tough-luck fielder’s choice that resulted in a force play at second base) and Drew Vogel (walk). “That’s so much fun.
“I needed it. I’d gone into bit of a slump and hadn’t been swinging the bat the greatest, but when you come up in a situation like that, none of that matters … just that at-bat.”
Garner’s poke came after the Racers had been held without a run since the third inning and had not managed a single hit since the fourth inning. However, this team has shown this season that it is not afraid of deficits with several wins being by way of the comeback.
“Just keep competing and empty the tank, as I keep saying,” said Skirka, whose team ruined SIU’s own comeback bid on Thursday, scoring six times in the seventh in a 10-7 slugfest. “You know, though? I think that, even if we didn’t win that game, we played well this weekend. The guys had good at-bats, we had guys that threw well. Obviously, yeah, you want to win but we played well and we’re relatively healthy, considering this time of year.
“I think we’re ready to go.”
Except for reigning Valley Player of the Year, Kaeber Rog, the Racer pitching staff kept the bats of the defending Valley champions under control in this game. SIU only had six hits with Rog accounting for two of those — a solo home run in the fifth that tied the game at 1-1 and an RBI single in the sixth that put SIU up, 2-1.
Allen Roulette pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball in a starting role Saturday for the Racers. However, it was Nathan Holler that provided the key mound moments for the home team, stranding two runners on base to keep the game close in the seventh, then setting the Salukis down in order for the final two innings in getting the win.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” a smiling Holler said after the win. “Having Carson come out and get that two-run RBI provided a lot of motivation. At that point, I’m just saying to myself, ‘Oh man! Shut ‘em out!’
“But we have a very deep bullpen (Roulette started, but usually is a reliever) and I trust in everyone of our guys, We can throw someone different out there and I bet they would’ve done the same thing I did today.”
As the Racers had done in each of the other two games this weekend, they took an early lead with Vogel’s RBI single in the third. Mercer had reached on an error ahead of that hit on a day he would go 2-for-4 with a run scored. Ethan Krizen, who had a good series at the plate, finished his regular season with a 2-for-4 day as the Racers outhit SIU, 7-6.
Now, the scene shifts to Terre Haute. Murray State is the No. 5 seed for The Valley Tournament, which is one spot higher than it was predicted to finish in the preseason. The Racers will face former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont at 5 p.m. Central on Tuesday.
