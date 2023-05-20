Bingham

Murray State outfielder Gunnar Bingham dives for a ball to make a circus catch Saturday against Southern Illinois at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray. The Racers defeated SIU, 3-2, to win the weekend series and end its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference with a winning record in league play.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — After the first two games featured much offense, Murray State’s final baseball series of the regular season against budding Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois came down to a surprise — a defensive battle in Saturday’s rubber match.

Both teams’ pitching staffs — ripped throughout the weekend  — managed to have the upper hand in a battle of two of The Valley’s best offenses. However, when a hit was absolutely necessary, it was Murray State’s Carson Gardner getting it, delivering a clutch two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Racers went on to a 3-2 win at Johnny Reagan Field that gave them the series and a winning record in their first season of Valley league play at 14-13. Murray State ends the regular season at 29-26 overall, its fourth straight winning season under Head Coach Dan Skirka, while SIU ends 30-25 overall and 15-12 in Valley play. 

