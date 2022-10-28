MURRAY — If Murray State is to break its season-long losing streak Saturday against Ohio Valley Conference football foe Tennessee State, another rushing performance like it had in its last game will help.
Even though the Racers lost last Saturday, 33-18, at OVC newcomer Lindenwood, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said that this was the first time all season that they had played what he believes to be “Racer Football.” And honestly, it probably was the first time they even had a chance to show it, a physically-imposing style that emphasizes a bruising ground game with solid line play.
At Lindenwood, the Racers’ main rushing weapon — running back Damonta Witherspoon — was as close to healthy as he has been all season. The effects of a preseason ankle injury were not present as he had a career-high 157 yards to pace an attack that amassed 292 overall as backup Cortezz Jones added 93 himself.
Witherspoon was expected to be the main weapon from the backfield this season but was severely limited until last week. Hood said the difference in the offense when Witherspoon is healthy and is hampered by an injury is dramatic.
“Up front, I think our line has been doing a good job blocking. But we had a healthy Spoon,” Hood said on this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7.
Witherspoon said it was nice to finally return to being the back Racer fans have come to know and, as this week’s homecoming matchup with TSU approaches, he said he is looking forward to continuing what was started at Lindenwood.
“It’s about having the opportunity to play, being able to do it every day and not take it for granted,” the East St. Louis product said, also adding how he trusts his teammates. “But they trust me. Everybody (in the Racer locker room), I depend on them every day to do their job.”
One thing that was missing for the Racers’ offense was the ability to run “north and south,” an old football term for going straight ahead, not laterally (known as “east and west”). With the performance of Witherspoon and Jones Saturday, it would seem proper to think that more of this type of production will follow in coming games.
Hood has another name for the directional term — “getting behind the pads.”
“Our guys did a much better job of that,” noting how this allowed the Racers to carry the fight well into the fourth quarter before the Lions’ own offense was able to make some big plays and pull away to the win. Murray State had led, 18-17, late in the third quarter and was still only down 24-18 early in the fourth.
“The running game helps everything. If you can run the ball, which is something we hadn’t been able to do, you can keep your defense from getting tired in the fourth quarter. Those guys have been playing 85 or 90 snaps until this game. Well, we only had 65 (at Lindenwood) and our defense was fresh.”
There is no word on the availability of a pair of freshmen backs — Jawaun Northington and Q’Daryius Jennings — both of whom missed the Lindenwood game with injuries. Northington, who has played very well at times, has been out the past two games with a shoulder problem, while Jennings is continuing to recover from a thigh injury that was sustained after being flung into the Racer bench during the second game of the season against Jacksonville State.
