MURRAY  If Murray State is to break its season-long losing streak Saturday against Ohio Valley Conference football foe Tennessee State, another rushing performance like it had in its last game will help.

Even though the Racers lost last Saturday, 33-18, at OVC newcomer Lindenwood, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said that this was the first time all season that they had played what he believes to be “Racer Football.” And honestly, it probably was the first time they even had a chance to show it, a physically-imposing style that emphasizes a bruising ground game with solid line play. 