SPORTS-PADRES-MIKE-CLEVINGER-STRUGGLED-WITH-1-SD.jpg

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) speaks with umpire Tripp Gibson (73) as he has trouble with his PitchComm during the third inning of game one of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

 K.C. Alfred

ARLINGTON, Texas — Murray State alum Tripp Gibson has been on a roll with Major League Baseball umpiring lately.

First, the Graves County native was behind the plate for only second-ever no-hitter in a World Series when Houston turned the trick with four pitchers last fall in Philadelphia. Now comes word that Gibson, who first began umpiring as a way to make summer money in Mayfield, came very close to accomplishing something that is treasured for an umpire at any level — a perfect game.

Tags

Recommended for you