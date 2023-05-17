ARLINGTON, Texas — Murray State alum Tripp Gibson has been on a roll with Major League Baseball umpiring lately.
First, the Graves County native was behind the plate for only second-ever no-hitter in a World Series when Houston turned the trick with four pitchers last fall in Philadelphia. Now comes word that Gibson, who first began umpiring as a way to make summer money in Mayfield, came very close to accomplishing something that is treasured for an umpire at any level — a perfect game.
In an April game between the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers on the Rangers’ home field — Globe Life Field in Arlington — Gibson was again behind the plate ... and, while he was not perfect, he came very close. The website For The Win reported that Gibson, who is reportedly the No. 3-ranked umpire in the MLB, called 99% of the pitches taken — where the batter did not swing — accurately. Out of 145 pitches that were taken in the game, he was ruled to have only missed on two of those pitches.
Numerous fans took to the social media site Twitter to praise Gibson. One post asked “Can Tripp Gibson just be a (permanent) HP (home plate) ump? This is amazingly well done.”
Another post was rather simple and to the point ... “Clone this ump.”
