MURRAY — The worldwide sensation Harlem Globetrotters have announced they will return to Murray State University for an eighth time on Feb. 2, beginning at 7 p.m.
“Murray State Athletics and the CFSB Center is very excited to bring back the Harlem Globetrotters to Murray,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Operations Brock Rydecki. “This is an action-packed, and family-friendly show that has provided great memories for our local and regional communities. Their brand is synonymous with fan experience and will leave a lasting impression on those who attend.”
The Globetrotters give fans a chance to get close to the action and see the team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour. At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the players.
Prior to the performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn basketball tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.
An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.
The Globetrotters recently added five more Guinness World Record titles to their resume, bringing the team’s total record count of 21.
The Harlem Globetrotters are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 94 years. Throughout their history, the original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience.
Inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine decades. Sponsored by Entenmann’s® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.
For the latest news and information about the Globetrotters, visit their official website, harlemglobetrotters.com, and follow them on Twitter @Globies.
Tickets for the Globetrotters performance can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Guests may also visit the CFSB Center ticket office, located at 1401 State Route 121 North, Murray, KY 42071 (Lower A Entrance). For more information, please contact the CFSB Center ticket hotline at 270-809-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.