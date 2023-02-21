Burpo 1,000

Murray State guard Alexis Burpo, shown with the ball Friday night at Missouri State, became the 22nd player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points in Sunday's win at Southern Illinois.

 Jesse Scheve/ Missouri State Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill. — It appeared Murray State was falling into the exact same trap Sunday that swallowed it last month in a women’ s basketball loss to Southern Illinois in Murray.

Against a Salukis team not known for a proficient offense, especially from long range, the Racers allowed SIU to get hot, again. SIU scored an alarming 34 points in the third quarter to go from a 17-point halftime deficit to down only four points as the fourth quarter arrived. And as had happened in the last meeting, the basket was looking bigger … and bigger.

