CARBONDALE, Ill. — It appeared Murray State was falling into the exact same trap Sunday that swallowed it last month in a women’ s basketball loss to Southern Illinois in Murray.
Against a Salukis team not known for a proficient offense, especially from long range, the Racers allowed SIU to get hot, again. SIU scored an alarming 34 points in the third quarter to go from a 17-point halftime deficit to down only four points as the fourth quarter arrived. And as had happened in the last meeting, the basket was looking bigger … and bigger.
That is where the narrative changed. Murray State did not allow SIU to regain that rhythm in the final 10 minutes, slowing the game and, most importantly, not turning the ball over. The result was SIU’s offense becoming stuck in the mud and the Racers emerging with their first Missouri Valley Conference road win, 83-69, at the Banterra Center.
“It’s a little bit of relief, but it’s just definitely a lot of excitement for these young women,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (back above .500 overall at 13-12, while rising to 6-10 in Valley play) was less than 48 hours removed from a heartbreaking double-overtime loss at Missouri State. However, in SIU (9-16, 6-10 in The Valley), the Racers had special motivation as it was the Salukis that had started Murray State’s crippling seven-game losing streak with an 81-73 win at the CFSB Center in Murray.
“It feels good to get a win of any kind and this was definitely a tough road trip. We played our guts out on Friday night (losing 92-86 at Springfield, Missouri) and came up short and, to be able to come out and play well in the first half, then for us to bend but not break, I think shows a lot of growth in this team. But the effort and heart that this team played with today and the toughness they showed down the stretch us what we’ve looked for all year.”
Things were going fine until the third quarter when the player that caused the most problems in January suddenly was leading a Saluki charge. Guard Ashley Jones (26 points) began hitting numerous shots, including three from long range, as she had 13 points in a third quarter that saw SIU outscore the Racers, 34-21. Jones’ final three points came on a very long trey that beat the third-quarter buzzer and cut the Racers’ lead to 60-56.
So how were the Racers able to put out the Salukis’ fire in the fourth quarter? For starters, Murray State stopped losing the ball to turnovers; the Salukis scored seven points off five Racer miscues to help SIU gain a rhythm in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Murray State had only one.
Murray State also was much better on defense, causing the Salukis to settle for jump shots instead of being able to take the ball to the paint. After going 13-of-18 from the floor in the third quarter, SIU plummeted to 5-of-18, which was much more indicative of the game as SIU was only 27% from the field in the first half in falling behind, 39-22, by halftime.
“We changed defenses on them to try and throw them off a little bit because we were giving up way too many threes (4-of-5 in the third quarter from a team that hits at about a 27% clip this season). So we changed our gameplan to try to take away their threes and make them just take twos and I thought our kids did a good job in that adjustment,” Turner said. “Then offensively, we were just patient (6-of-9 from the field). We started out the third quarter and we weren’t patient at all, but (in the fourth) we ran our offense and made some good decisions and the kids made some really big plays.”
Fittingly, perhaps the biggest baskets of the final quarter were made by fifth-year senior guard Alexis Burpo. First, she hit a short shot just before the shot-clock buzzer that required a video review before being allowed for a 69-61 lead with about five minutes left. That gave the Racers a little breathing room.
Her second and final basket of the game with about three minutes left put the Racers up by 12 points. It also sent the Racer bench into a frenzy as it marked the 1,001st point of her collegiate career.
“It is (a big accomplishment), but it’s just about what the coach needs me to do or what the team needs me to do,” said Burpo, who became the 22nd player to score 1,000 points in her Murray State career.
The first half was a matter of almost everyone contributing for Murray State. All but one of the nine players that saw the floor claimed at least one rebound. Most had two or more. The crown jewel of the first 20 minutes was SIU’s field-goal percentage as the Racers’ defense forced the Salukis into a 3-of-14 performance (21.3%).
Racer forward Katelyn Young led her team Sunday with a game-high 31 points and a double-double of 12 rebounds as the Racers finished a solid 31-of-58 from the field (53.4%). Guard Macey Turley had 14 points and six assists, while guard Briley Pena was 3-of-6 from 3-point range and had 13 points to go with four assists and forward Hannah McKay had 11 points and seven rebounds, as well as three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.