MEMPHIS — Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant took the hard route to strong scoring game Sunday night for Memphis.

Morant was 9-for-27 from the floor but ended with a solid 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Grizzlies edged Washington, 103-97 at the FedEx Forum. The win moved Memphis to 7-3 on the season, two games ahead of Dallas in the NBA’s Southwest Division.