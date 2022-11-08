MEMPHIS — Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant took the hard route to strong scoring game Sunday night for Memphis.
Morant was 9-for-27 from the floor but ended with a solid 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Grizzlies edged Washington, 103-97 at the FedEx Forum. The win moved Memphis to 7-3 on the season, two games ahead of Dallas in the NBA’s Southwest Division.
Morant had nine of his points after re-entering the game for the final 7:42. When he returned, the Wizards were ahead, 87-85. After a 1-for-2 at the foul line about a minute after returning, it was Morant’s floater that gave Memphis a 90-89 lead with 6:17 left. The Griz never trailed again.
Friday night, Morant had a season-high 11 assists as the Griz swatted Charlotte, 130-99, in Memphis. Morant ended the night with a double-double as he had 12 points.
Memphis faced Eastern Conference co-favorite Boston Monday night in Memphis, but that game ended after press time.
