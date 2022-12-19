OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Murray State star Ja Morant has been involved in some of the more spectacular plays this season in the NBA.
Saturday night, he was involved in one of its bizarre situations so far, an ejection. Morant was tossed from Memphis’ game at Oklahoma City about a minute before halftime of a 115-109 loss to the host Thunder.
Morant had scored six points when he suddenly was shown the door by the officiating crew after reportedly “making comments to courtside Memphis fans that were derogatory about the officiating,” according to ESPN.
He had been called for another technical 11 seconds earlier for complaining about a no call on a drive to the basket, ESPN reported. The two technicals automatically constitute an ejection.
Morant was ejected from another game on Dec. 1 and was fined $35,000. ESPN said the reason for that ejection was questioning officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.