SAN FRANCISCO — Once again, the Memphis Grizzlies showed Wednesday night that they may have a mental whammy in place when it comes to defending world champion Golden State.
And if more games like what transpired on the West Coast happen, the Grizz will never be able to stop the Warriors from verbally reminding them of it. This time, the Grizz watched a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead disappear, then could not finish a Warriors team minus future Hall of Famer Steph Curry the final 1:14 after he was ejected in a 122-120 loss at the Chase Center.
The loss does little to change the standings in the Western Conference as the Grizz remained second to Denver and maintained a healthy lead in the Southwest Division over New Orleans, but it continued an unsettling trend when it comes to Golden State. The Grizz had home-court advantage against Golden State in last season’s Western Conference semifinals but were ousted in six games as the Warriors went on to win the title. The Warriors have won both games between the two teams this season as well.
Memphis point guard and former Murray State star Ja Morant did what he could, scoring 27 points after missing Monday night’s loss at Sacramento with knee soreness. He was as valuable passing the ball as he ended with 12 assists. He also hit a pair of a clutch free throws with 26.7 seconds left that gave Memphis a 118-117 lead.
Golden State guard Klay Thompson then put Golden State up 120-18 wth a 3-pointer that was followed by a beautiful feed from Morant that led to a dunk from forward Brandon Clarke and a 120-120 tie with 6.1 seconds left. However, the Grizz could not secure a rebound off Thompson’s missed jumper at the other end, then did not find guard Jordan Poole on the subsequent inbounds play as he got the winning layup with 2.1 seconds left.
Curry was tossed from the game with 1:14 remaining in regulation after flinging his mouthpiece into the crowd. It is believed that this was a response to Poole not giving him the ball after the Warriors secured an offensive rebound, leading to an ill-advised trey attempt by Poole that was off target.
However, even without Curry, who had 10 of his 24 points in the run that brought the Warriors back from a 109-99 deficit with about six minutes left, Memphis could not close the deal. Curry hit three free throws after being fouled on a bomb try with more than two minutes left to put the Warriors up 116-113. The score was 116-114 when Curry left the game. Morant tied the game with a layup with 1:02 left.
