Memphis point guard Ja Morant (12) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) at FedExForum last season, in Memphis, Tennessee.

 (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO — Once again, the Memphis Grizzlies showed Wednesday night that they may have a mental whammy in place when it comes to defending world champion Golden State.

And if more games like what transpired on the West Coast happen, the Grizz will never be able to stop the Warriors from verbally reminding them of it. This time, the Grizz watched a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead disappear, then could not finish a Warriors team minus future Hall of Famer Steph Curry the final 1:14 after he was ejected in a 122-120 loss at the Chase Center.

