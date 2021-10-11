MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday that they had waived former Murray State star Shaq Buchanan.
Buchanan (6-3, 190), who was signed on Sept. 23, totaled seven points and four rebounds in 12 minutes in his lone preseason appearance on Thursday at Charlotte.
Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has played two seasons with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle since he was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Murray State University.
Buchanan opened the preseason on the Griz roster. This came after he had a solid NBA Summer League season where he averaged 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 0.6 steals per game.
In turn, the team signed forward Romeo Weems.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Weems (6-7, 210) appeared in 50 games (47 starts) in two years at DePaul University in Chicago and averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.30 steals in 29.6 minutes for the Blue Demons. The Detroit native was named to the 2019-20 Big East All-Rookie Team. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old made seven total appearances for the Grizzlies during the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.