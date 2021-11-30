MEMPHIS — It is appearing more and more apparent that former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant did not sustain a serious injury Friday night during his Memphis Grizzlies’ game with Atlanta.
Morant left the game in the first quarter after being stricken by a non-contact injury to his left leg during a Grizzlies’ possession at the FedEx Forum. Friday night, it was reported that an examination had detected a sprain in his knee and that additional evaluation would follow.
That happened over the weekend and Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that no tears or ligament damage was discovered and that the original diagnosis of a sprain remained accurate.
“We’re so thankful we avoided a significant injury,” Jenkins said Sunday to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “We expect a full recovery, and this is nothing long term that we’re worried about.”
This is positive news, not only for fans, but the team itself. With their 128-101 win over Sacramento Sunday, the Grizzlies moved to 10-10 on the young season and are in a three-way tie for seventh place in the NBA’s Western Conference as they try to build on last season’s playoff success. Memphis survived a three-game playoff with future Hall of Famer Stef Curry and Golden State before pushing No. 1 seed Utah to six games before falling to the Jazz.
In his third year with the Grizzlies, Morant is having his best season, averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists, both career-high numbers.
As was the case on Friday when the injury first happened, the Grizzlies are still not giving an exact timeline as to when Morant will return to the court. However, being Morant has had some injuries that have sidelined him from time to time since joining Memphis, Jenkins said he likes Morant’s track record.
“It’s a credit to him that, when he’s had injuries in the past, he really dives into the process of getting back healthy in his return to play,” the coach told The Commercial Appeal. “We’re in full communication that this is what we’ve got to do off the court, on the court, to get him back and he doesn’t skip a beat.” n
